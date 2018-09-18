BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The Division of Motor Vehicles office in Bethel will be closed for more than a month following a worker’s transfer.

KYUK-AM reports the office will close after Friday for up to eight weeks until a new employee is hired to fill the position.

DMV Manager Janice Torsen says the state will send a worker every few weeks to operate the office for a week at a time, beginning Oct. 8.

The closure will make certain services unavailable to area residents, including the issuance of original driver’s licenses or ID cards, permits, and road testing. Other services will remain available online or over the phone.

The town, which is about 400 miles (644 kilometers) west of Anchorage, serves as a hub community for smaller villages in the region.

