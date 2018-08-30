BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — How a massive gold mine proposed in western Alaska will clean up after itself and pay for it were the topics of a public meeting in Bethel.

KYUK-AM reports more than two dozen people expressed their views Tuesday about the proposed Donlin Gold Mine at the meeting requested by the Yukon-Kuskokwim River Alliance.

The Bethel organization opposes the open-pit mining project, which is planned for a site 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the village of Crooked Creek in the Upper Kuskokwim River drainage.

The mine will be required by state law to pay $317 million for the cleanup and restore the land.

Area residents voiced skepticism about the amount, questioning who would pay for the cleanup if the mine goes bankrupt and the state can’t cover the cost.

