MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Best Buy’s Teen Tech Center at Minneapolis Central Library is serving underprivileged youth by providing them with hands-on access to technology.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that about 300 teens are active members in the free program. The program provides teens with computer software and equipment that they can use to learn new skills and make things. Available technology includes virtual reality headsets, a green screen and a soundproofing recording studio.

The space is open Mondays through Thursdays until 8 p.m. Three staff members and the Hennepin County library system’s teen tech squad provide assistance at the center.

The center opened in 2013. It’s one of nearly a dozen centers across the U.S.

Best Buy plans to add three additional teen tech centers in the state in the next few months.

