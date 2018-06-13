MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An event in New Hampshire is gathering the best restaurants, wineries, distilleries and local producers from the Granite State under one roof.

The 17th annual party Thursday evening celebrates the winners of an online poll organized by New Hampshire Magazine that honors some of the state’s best businesses. Over 210 businesses were selected as this year’s winners based on more than 15,000 votes.

The event benefits Stay Work Play, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping and drawing in more youth to New Hampshire.

Partygoers will enjoy food and drink from more than 65 booths and live entertainment in Manchester. Comedian Jimmy Dunn, who starred in the CBS sitcom “The McCarthys,” will make a special guest appearance. In the past, Taylor Swift and Steven Tyler have performed at the party.