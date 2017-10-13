FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general says he will join 19 other states in a lawsuit to stop Republican President Donald Trump’s order to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that lowered out-of-pocket medical costs for some consumers.

In a news release, Andy Beshear said his decision is “about making the federal government keep its promises.” He says that if Trump’s decision is left unchallenged, it could increase health care rates on some Kentucky families by 20 percent.

The Kentucky Department of Insurance says rates for individual health insurance plans sold on the federal exchange will not increase in 2018. That’s because when state officials approved the rates they assumed that cost-sharing reduction payments would end.