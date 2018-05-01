FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic Attorney General says more than 1.3 million Kentuckians were impacted by a privacy breach at Facebook.

Andy Beshear said he sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking how many Kentucky residents had their personal information shared with a third party without their permission. Beshear said company officials told him it was 1,310,682. That’s more than 25 percent of the state’s population.

In a news release, Beshear said the number was alarming.

Beshear sent the letter to Facebook on March 26 along with attorneys general in Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. Beshear said the breach impacted 1.6 million users in neighboring Indiana and 557,000 in West Virginia.