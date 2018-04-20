DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has told a North Carolina audience that the nation needs a “moral economy.”

Sanders’ visit Thursday night to Duke University in Durham included his usual push for free college, universal health care and a $15-per-hour minimum wage.

Sanders had pushed those same ideas in his unsuccessful Democratic president campaign in 2016.

He said people should be able to live with dignity and security in the wealthiest nation in the world.

Sanders appeared with the Rev. William Barber II, former head of the North Carolina NAACP and founder of the Moral Monday protest movement in Raleigh.

Barber is fighting against racism, economic inequality and for morality as national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and president of Repairers of the Breach.