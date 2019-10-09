Sen. Bernie Sanders’ daughter-in-law, Raine Riggs, died Saturday, her family announced.

She was 46.

Riggs, a neuropsychologist who was married to Sanders’ son, Levi, was diagnosed last week with neuroendocrine cancer after several weeks of feeling ill, according to her obituary.

“How do you go on day by day when your heart just keeps breaking over and over?” Riggs’ family wrote in an obituary. “How do you get out of bed in the morning when every breath you take is so painful you just want to cover your head with your blanket and hide away from the world? How can the laughter and smiles of three children heal your heart while at the same time you are crying? How can the world ever be the same when it said goodbye to such a beautiful soul? It is simple … our world will never be the same.”

Riggs is survived by her husband and three children, Sunnee, Ryleigh and Grayson.

Her death comes less than a week after Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail and was hospitalized.

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com