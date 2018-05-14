ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic chair of New Mexico’s largest county has told a voting rights group it can no longer sell its “Vote or Die” T-shirt at events.

Democratic Party of Bernalillo County chair Bill Peifer told Dave Mulryan of Everybody Votes last week that sales of the shirt won’t be allowed at gatherings sponsored by the county party because it is “offensive.”

Peifer says the shirt has a “very negative message.”

The shirt has an image of the now-extinct dodo bird with the words “Vote or Die.”

Mulryan said in a statement the group believes it has the right to sell the shirt. He says the majority of the profits are used to help register New Mexico high school students to vote.