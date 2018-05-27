ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest county has opened a new re-entry center aimed at helping recently released inmates find access to temporary shelters, housing, food, medicine, and drug rehabilitation.
The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Bernalillo County’s Resource Re-Entry Center opened Tuesday. The center will be open 24 hours a day for men and women.
County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said most of the agencies and programs that will have a presence at the center already exist throughout the city.
It replaces a system that operated for years — one in which inmates released from the Metropolitan Detention Center were dropped off at a street corner, day or night, in Downtown Albuquerque. County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins said that was a dangerous way to operate, particularly for women.
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com