HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — The Senate in Bermuda has voted to end same-sex marriage in the British island territory and allow only domestic partnerships.
Senators approved the Domestic Partnership Act by an 8-3 vote Wednesday. The House of Assembly approved it 24-10 on Friday. It must now be signed by the governor before it becomes law in the Atlantic ocean territory.
A Supreme Court ruling in May made same-sex marriages legal in Bermuda amid opposition on the socially conservative island.
Supporters of the domestic partnership law say it codifies the rights of same-sex couples as essentially the same as traditional marriages. The law does not invalidate about a half dozen same-sex marriages that have occurred since the court ruling.
Opponents argue the law discriminates against same-sex couples by allowing only domestic partnerships.