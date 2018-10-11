BERLIN (AP) — Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had sex with Donald Trump and was paid by the U.S. president’s lawyer to keep quiet, is taking her show on the road.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, drew a crowd Thursday as she opened an erotic trade show in the German capital.
Looking overdressed in a long-sleeved dress compared with the bikini-clad German performers flanking her, Daniels quickly snipped a red ribbon to open the Venus trade show before retreating off stage without comment.
The local stars seemed somewhat rankled as photographers called for them to get out of the picture and Daniels flashed smiles to the crowd.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida WATCH
- Woman with 'emotional support squirrel' removed from plane
- Haley will leave U.N. ambassador’s office with up to $1 million in debt
- Limousine service operator charged in crash that killed 20 VIEW
- Gecko butt-dials 'bazillion' times from Hawaii seal hospital
Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied.