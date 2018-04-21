BERKSHIRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has died in a high speed crash in East Berkshire.

Police say they witnessed the pickup truck traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Route 118 Friday night. The vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and crashed over an embankment.

The driver — 33-year-old Michael J. Smith of Berkshire — was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.