ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A storm in the Bering Sea is expected to cause minor flooding and beach erosion at low-lying coastal areas along Alaska’s western coast.

The National Weather Service says the storm front that began earlier this week also has brought rain along the coast.

Meteorologist Ed Plumb says the storm also has brought winds gusting around 50 miles an hour, but he says the winds are blowing away from shore.

Plumb says the winds are expected to shift direction overnight through Friday, bringing storm surges that push water to low-lying areas along the coast including Norton Sound.

Plumb says the winds should start tapering off by Friday night.