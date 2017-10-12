ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A storm in the Bering Sea is expected to cause minor flooding and beach erosion at low-lying coastal areas along Alaska’s western coast.
The National Weather Service says the storm front that began earlier this week also has brought rain along the coast.
Meteorologist Ed Plumb says the storm also has brought winds gusting around 50 miles an hour, but he says the winds are blowing away from shore.
Plumb says the winds are expected to shift direction overnight through Friday, bringing storm surges that push water to low-lying areas along the coast including Norton Sound.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
Plumb says the winds should start tapering off by Friday night.