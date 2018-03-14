BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Nearly $800,000 is being awarded to Benton Harbor in southwestern Michigan to replace water meters and a fire engine.

The funding is part of more than $5 million in grants awarded by the state Treasurer’s office to 11 cities through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships Grant Program.

Cities can participate in the program if they are experiencing one or more conditions indicative of probable financial stress. The grants fund specific projects, services or strategies — including infrastructure and public safety enhancements — that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.

Treasurer Nick Khouri said the money “will help improve the services residents depend on every day.”

Other cities receiving grants include Ecorse and Melvindale, which will get $720,000 each to replace water meters.