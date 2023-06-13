Gusting winds Tuesday afternoon fanned the flames of two wildfires in rural Benton County.

Extra Washington state fire crews headed to the blaze that had blackened nearly 1,000 acres south of Finley. Meanwhile, another fire was burning along McBee Grade south of Interstate 82 near Benton City.

The fires started within an hour of each other Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke and blowing dust polluted the Tri-Cities late in the afternoon.

Air quality in Benton County was rated as “good” at 3 p.m. By 5 p.m., air monitors in Kennewick and Burbank in Walla Walla County showed the air quality had deteriorated to a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as seniors, children and people with chronic illnesses.

Dry conditions and 20 mph sustained winds drove both fires through sagebrush and dry grasses.

Benton County Fire District 1 was dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to reports of wildland fires south of Finley. The fire started as 3 acres behind a ridge near Hover Park and quickly grew to about 1,000 acres, said Jenna Kochenauer, the spokesperson for the district.

It headed toward the Columbia River, burning Russian olive trees and brush.

The fire reportedly threatened a building and burned near orchards. It’s unclear if any of them were damaged.

A statewide mobilization and five wildland strike teams were approved to come to the area, Kochenauer said.

As of 4:45 p.m., it was just 10% contained.

Firefighters asked people to avoid Hover Park as the fire headed in that direction.

A second wildfire started around 2:45 p.m. on the McBee Grade near Interstate 82. It’s unclear how big the fire was when firefighters arrived.

In addition, nearly 2,000 acres burned across the border, in Oregon’s Umatilla County. The plume of smoke could be seen from near Kennewick.

Wildfire danger is high in much of southeastern Washington and south into Oregon because of the strong winds forecast through 11 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service also issued a red flag fire warning for the area.

Officials feared that fires could spread quickly because of temperatures in the low 90s, dry conditions and low humidity.