CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Officials in a western Oregon county have banned displays of wild and exotic animals such as those often found in circuses.

The Gazette-Times reports Benton County commissioners held a second reading this week of the ordinance banning animal acts after they had voted unanimously in favor of the measure last month.

The measure aims to prevent the exploitation of exotic circus animals like elephants, tigers and lions, but it also prohibits acts featuring animals found locally like wolves, raccoons and skunks.

The ordinance exempts some types of animal exhibitors, including filmmakers, educational institutions and animal care providers.

The ban takes effect in January.

___

Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com