MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A grand jury has closed an investigation surrounding Gov. Robert Bentley and others without new indictments, but with an urging to strengthen the state ethics law.

According to a grand jury report given to reporters Wednesday, the grand jury did not indict any additional individuals. Panel members said they found “serious concerns about current state law that hinder successful prosecution.”

Among the problems, jurors said the state ethics law covers spouses, but not romantic relationships.

Bentley faced an ethics investigation and an impeachment push amid accusations of an affair with a former top staffer.

The announcement from special prosecutor Ellen Brooks came almost one year after Bentley stepped down and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations.