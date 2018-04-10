BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Bennington has received a $3,000 grant from AARP to help with planning a park revitalization project.
The Bennington Banner reports the funds will support a pop-up demonstration where residents can speak about proposals for the Stark Street Park. It is part of AARP Vermont’s Placemaking Grant program.
Objectives for the project include safer walking and biking paths along with better equipment. Officials also want to utilize a trail leading to the hospital.
Community Development Director Zirwat Chowdhury says the town has already held a public forum. Chowdhury hopes the pop-up demonstration determines the community’s interests for the park.
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com