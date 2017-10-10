BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Progress with a redevelopment initiative at a downtown Bennington, Vermont, site continues as crucial properties change hands.
The Bennington Banner reports the Bennington County Industrial Corp. received several properties in September that are integral to the Putnam Block project. The four-acre site will be transformed into a mixed-use urban area with a medical office building, housing, restaurants and retail space.
Hotel Putnam, the Pennysaver building and several other properties have been transferred to the BCIC. The nonprofit development corporation will use grants to help fund the development.
Construction plans have been divided into two phases. Bennington County Regional Commission assistant director Bill Colvin says Breadloaf Commission has been hired to oversee the first phase. Environmental remediation at the site will be handled separately.
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com