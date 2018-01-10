EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A young Bend woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Eugene.

Prosecutor Stephen Morgan says Elaine Jeffers stabbed one of the seven victims during the holdups last February.

The Register-Guard reports Jeffers was 17 at the time and will initially will be held by the Oregon Youth Authority. She apologized in court Tuesday.

Authorities say two Prineville boys stole a pickup in their hometown and drove to Bend, where they picked up Jeffers and her then-boyfriend. The four committed robberies in the Portland area before traveling to Eugene.

Morgan says the victims of the Eugene crimes told investigators that Jeffers was “the primary initiator.” The teenagers were arrested after a police pursuit, during which Jeffers drove the stolen truck.

The males were previously sentenced in the case.

It’s unclear why they carried out the robberies in which items of relatively minimal value were stolen.

