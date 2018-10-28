BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend panel is seeking to free up on-street parking downtown by raising rates for employees allowed to park in those spaces.

The Bulletin reports the city’s downtown parking advisory committee heard a pitch earlier this month to double monthly parking fees for employees of the city and downtown businesses for on-street spaces while reducing costs in the parking garage and off-street lots.

Drew Dietrich, the city’s parking demand manager, says raising the parking costs for on-street spaces is intended to move employees to off-street lots and not to raise revenue for the city.

Under the proposal, monthly on-street parking permits will increase from $30 to $60. The cost of the parking garage would drop from $50 to $40 per month and a lot would fall from $45 to $20.

