BEND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a teen is suing Bend-La Pine Schools after her son suffered an injury to his hand from a protruding lever door handle at Mountain View High School.

The Bulletin reports Kimberly Gockel filed suit Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleging her son, Brady, was seriously injured during a team practice of the Central Oregon Basketball Organization.

She’s seeking more than a half million dollars from the district and basketball organization.

The suit says the boy was getting water with others Nov. 30, 2016 when he was jostled and his arm caught on a sharp protruding door handle which tore into his skin.

The suit claims Brady had surgery and has suffered disfigurement, range of motion loss and sensation loss in his arm, according to the suit.

Bend-La Pine Schools officials say they have yet to be served with the suit.

