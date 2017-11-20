BEND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Bend is suspending its crackdown on big vehicles in downtown parking spaces.
The Bulletin newspaper reports that drivers whose trucks and SUVs are too long for angled parking spaces in downtown Bend will no longer be ticketed. Those who’ve already been fined for blocking traffic will get their money back.
The city boosted enforcement earlier this year to address problems with oversize or poorly parked vehicles blocking traffic. Drivers often have to swerve to avoid trucks that extend into traffic lanes on Wall and Bond streets.
Hundreds of drivers received warnings, and 27 were given a $50 ticket.
City Manager Eric King says there was a “disconnect” between the intent of the policy and how it was being enforced.
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com