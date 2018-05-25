BEND, Ore. (AP) — Fast-growing Bend, Oregon, is nearing 100,000 people.

A new estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Bend’s population increased 4.3 percent between July 1, 2016, and July 1, 2017, with 94,520 people now calling it home.

Damian Syrnyk is a senior planner in Bend’s growth management department. He tells The Bulletin newspaper that the city is projected to have nearly 110,000 people by 2025.

Bend had only 20,000 residents in 1990.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com