BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man was killed while crossing Cline Falls Highway to retrieve his mail.

The Bend Bulletin reports that 69-year-old Michael Porter crossed in front of his home at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a witness saw Porter bent over or kneeling in the highway, possibly collecting mail he had dropped.

Lance Hitson of Bend saw a vehicle flash its lights at him as he drive north and then he felt an impact. He realized he had hit Porter.

A nurse stopped to help and a Bend Fire Department ambulance responded but Porter had died.

Hitson remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who don’t believe alcohol or distracted driving contributed to the accident.

Porter was wearing dark clothing at the time.

