SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) — A driver died south of Bend near Sunriver after another motorist rear-ended his vehicle and both crashed into trees along U.S. 97.

Multiple news agencies report 56-year-old Brian Harris of Bend was driving north when he was hit around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Oregon State Police say the impact sent the pickup off the road and into a tree. The minivan veered into another tree.

Harris died at the scene. The minivan driver, 55-year-old Shannon R. Rogers, was taken to a hospital in the area with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under police investigation. It’s not clear what led to the initial crash.