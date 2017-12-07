SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) — A driver died south of Bend near Sunriver after another motorist rear-ended his vehicle and both crashed into trees along U.S. 97.
Multiple news agencies report 56-year-old Brian Harris of Bend was driving north when he was hit around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Oregon State Police say the impact sent the pickup off the road and into a tree. The minivan veered into another tree.
Harris died at the scene. The minivan driver, 55-year-old Shannon R. Rogers, was taken to a hospital in the area with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under police investigation. It’s not clear what led to the initial crash.