BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Bend City Council has publicly reprimanded Oregon House candidate Nathan Boddie for attacking a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and for blocking constituents from commenting on his public Facebook page.

The Bulletin reports Boddie was censured Wednesday for breaking City Council rules that say councilors are expected to model the types of communication and civic engagement they want to encourage in the community.

Boddie, a Democrat who has served on the City Council since 2015, has ignored pleas to step down and give up his political campaign in the wake of allegations that he groped a Bend woman at a bar in 2012.

On Wednesday Boddie said he didn’t believe he did anything wrong and argued that he doesn’t use his social media accounts for council business although he has used it to post about council actions.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com