BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue teen accused of threatening fellow students earlier this year at his high school has had his case moved to trial court.
Omaha television station WOWT reports that 18-year-old Nicholas Scott will be arraigned in Sarpy County District Court on charges of possession of a destructive device and making terroristic threats.
Police say Scott in February threatened to shoot Bellevue West students during a planned walk out to protest recent school shootings. Investigators say they found bomb-making materials in Scott’s bedroom, including a metal pipe, toy rocket propulsion engines and fireworks, small nails and two packages of BBs.
Scott’s attorney, David Reed, says prosecutors have no real case.
___
Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com