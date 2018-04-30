ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The government says a Michigan-based tire dealer has agreed to pay $343,000 in back wages to 1,200 employees.
Belle Tire was accused of failing to include bonuses and commissions in pay rates when calculating overtime. The agreement announced Monday by the U.S. Labor Department affects employees at 100 stores in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, although most are in Michigan.
Allen Park-based Belle Tire says it wasn’t aware of the wrong calculations until the government raised the issue. The company says a core belief is “to do the right thing” for customers and employees.
Labor Department official Timolin Mitchell says Belle Tire was very cooperative during the investigation.
