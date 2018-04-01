NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — For one group of people, waking up early on Easter is part of tradition.
The Providence Journal reports over 60 Christians attended an Easter sunrise service on Easton’s Beach in Newport.
Eighty-three-year-old Roland Chase can’t recall ever missing the tradition in 40 years.
The service started around 6 a.m. with the sun rising at 6:28 a.m., and is run by the Calvary United Methodist Church of Middletown. The group watched the skies change from gray, to pink to yellow.
The sunrise ceremony celebrates how according to scripture, followers of Jesus Christ discovered his tomb empty, and his body resurrected.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com