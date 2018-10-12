HELSINKI (AP) — Danish organizers say a Belgian artist has won the international Niels Bugge Cartoon Award that this year focused on artificial intelligence.

Lars Refn, the chairman of the international jury, said Friday that Constantin Sunnerberg won the 3,000-euro ($3,470) first prize for his “inspired” cartoon interpretation of AI depicting two robot-resembling figures.

Sunnerberg has worked for Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the French weekly Courrier International among others.

French-Iranian Shahrokh Heidari came second while Brazilian Claudio Antonio Gomes was third.

Organizers say the competition, which this year drew more than 1,200 entries, is unofficially known as the “World Cup in satire drawings.”