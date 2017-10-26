BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian parliament has produced a wide-ranging assessment of how authorities dealt with last year’s deadly extremist attacks in Brussels and urged the different branches of security services to improve their cooperation.

The head of the parliamentary committee Patrick Dewael said that the “the most important conclusion is that the services worked well, but they need to work much better together.”

The twin bomb attacks on Brussels airport and the subway system on March 22, 2016 killed 32 and injured 300. Critics say Belgium’s government was not sufficiently prepared for such extremist violence.

Dewael also said that the authorities needed to be much more vigilant when it came to Islamist extremism spread through some of Belgium’s mosques.

The nation remains under the second-highest state of alarm.