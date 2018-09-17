BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police shot and injured a man who attacked one of the officers with a knife on Monday in a northern neighborhood of the capital city, Brussels.
“The man attacked one of our colleagues with a knife,” slightly wounding the officer on the head, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere.
Van De Keere said that a second officer shot the attacker and “seriously wounded him.” She said that the full details of the incident were not immediately clear.
A local resident, who would only identify himself as Aziz, told The Associated Press that he heard at least two shots.
“I heard a gunshot. Then two or three. Then a guy fell down on the ground and the police were shouting ‘drop the knife, drop the knife,’ and the guy fell on the ground.”
The incident happened near a park where migrants routinely camp while their applications for residency permits are assessed nearby.