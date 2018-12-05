BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s center-right government is teetering on the brink of collapse after Prime Minister Charles Michel took the U.N. migration pact to parliament for approval against the wishes of the biggest coalition partner.
Michel told RTL network early Wednesday that “whoever makes the government collapse shows a lack of responsibility,” clearly targeting the right-wing N-VA party, which is against approving the U.N. pact that Michel has already promised to sign next week in Marrakech, Morocco.
Parliament is expected to find a majority for the pact even without the N-VA but it is difficult to see how the government could stay together afterward.
Michel pledged at United Nations headquarters in September that he would go to Marrakech to sign the deal designed to ensure more orderly migration.
