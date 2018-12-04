BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s center-right government is fighting for its survival since the largest coalition party said that it will not back a global U.N.-backed migration pact.
Prime Minister Charles Michel said at United Nations headquarters in September that he would go to Marrakech, Morocco, next week to sign the document, but over the past week the right-wing N-VA party has said it will not back a government that supports the document.
The government parties said late Monday they would continue looking for a compromise but options were slimming down. Parliamentarians will be assessing comments from experts early Tuesday before negotiations continue.
Several EU nations have already pulled out of signing the nonbinding accord seeking to make global migration smoother.
