The judges cited as a precedent the U.S. Supreme Court case in which the Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012.

DUBLIN — Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday supported the right of a Belfast bakery to refuse to bake a cake with a message supporting same-sex marriage, finding that its Christian owners could not be compelled to reproduce a message contrary to their beliefs.

Although the person who requested the cake was gay, a five-judge panel found that the bakery owners’ refusal was based not on his sexual orientation but on their Protestant faith’s opposition to gay marriage.

“There was no discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation,” said the judgment, which overturned the rulings of two lower courts.

It cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to create a wedding cake for a gay couple, a narrow decision that left open the larger question of whether a business can discriminate against gay men and lesbians based on First Amendment rights.

The British case centered on Ashers Baking in Northern Ireland, which in 2014 rejected an order by gay activist Gareth Lee for a cake with the message “Support Gay Marriage.” Lee intended to share the cake at a meeting in support of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland, which does not permit the unions.

He said he had not known that the bakery’s owners, the McArthur family, were Christian when he placed his order. One of the owners initially accepted the order, only to later reject it.

A Belfast court initially ruled the bakery had discriminated against Lee on the basis of his sexual orientation and fined it 500 pounds, or $660. That decision was upheld by the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal, but Wednesday’s ruling overturned it.

“It is deeply humiliating, and an affront to human dignity, to deny someone a service because of that person’s race, gender, disability, sexual orientation or any of the other protected personal characteristics,” the new judgment said. “But that is not what happened in this case.”

The judges cited as a precedent the U.S. Supreme Court case in which the Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012.

“The important message from the Masterpiece Cakeshop case is that there is a clear distinction between refusing to produce a cake conveying a particular message, for any customer who wants such a cake, and refusing to produce a cake for the particular customer who wants it because of that customer’s characteristics,” they wrote, adding the Belfast bakery “would have refused to supply this particular cake to anyone, whatever their personal characteristics.”

Daniel McArthur said the family was “delighted” with the ruling. “We always knew we had done nothing wrong in turning down the order,” he told The Guardian newspaper. “We did not turn down this order because of the person who made it, but because of the message itself.”