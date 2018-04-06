MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Belcourt man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint has pleaded not guilty.
The Minot Daily News reports that 20-year-old Demitri Gourneau faces a felony gross sexual imposition charge in the alleged September 2016 incident. He would face at least 20 years in prison and a possible life term if he’s convicted.
Gourneau’s attorney has questioned why his client wasn’t charged until five months after the alleged assault.
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com