BEIRUT – The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah warned Friday against blaming the Shiite militia for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port, rejecting allegations that Hezbollah exerted control over the site.

The leader, Hassan Nasrallah, pointed to the growing calls in Lebanon for Hezbollah to be held at least partially accountable and denounced Hezbollah’s critics as pushing the country toward “civil war.”

Hezbollah – which is now part of Lebanon’s government – is widely believed to use the port facility for its own smuggling operations, including deliveries of weapons from Iran.

“If you want to start a battle against the resistance over this incident, you will not get anywhere,” Nasrallah said, referring to Hezbollah, in an address carried live by most of Lebanon’s TV channels.

“The resistance, with its strength and patriotism is greater and bigger and stronger than to be hit by those liars who want to push and provoke for civil war,” he continued. “They will fail and they will always fail.”

His comments came amid mounting outrage among ordinary Lebanese at the negligence, corruption and mismanagement displayed by the Lebanese government that allowed a huge stash of flammable ammonium nitrate to sit unattended at Beirut’s port for six years.

Advertising

A fire that broke out nearby on Tuesday evening ignited the stockpile, causing a huge explosion that wrecked large swaths of the city, killed at least 154 people and injured thousands.

“I reject any accusations that Hezbollah has anything at the port, not a warehouse, not a single bullet, not in the past, in the present or the future,” Nasrallah said.

Rescue workers pressed ahead Friday their search for victims at the site of two massive explosions in Beirut this week, pulling three more bodies from the rubble as investigators prepared to question officials over the blasts.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Friday that 154 people were killed in the explosions, caused by the improper storage of some 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate at the Port of Beirut for six years. More than 5,000 residents were injured when the blasts tore through the port and surrounding neighborhoods on Tuesday. Nearly a quarter of those wounded required hospitalization, Hassan said Friday. At least 120 people were in critical condition, he said.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun told local media Friday that an investigation was examining both negligence and “external interference” as potential causes of an initial fire that ignited the explosions.

Later in the day, he rejected calls for an international probe into the cause of the explosions, saying it would “delay the truth,” while hitting back at any suggestion that he bore responsibility or was out of touch with the Lebanese people. “I know every house, and they know me,” he told reporters. “They know I will not stop short of taking responsibility or defending my country, which is my people.”

Advertising

But on Beirut’s streets and inside what is left of its houses, anger is growing. As Beirut’s cleanup continued – led by citizens, not the government – a ragged protest group marched down the once-vibrant thoroughfare of Gemmayze, passing the rubble that had been people’s homes. “The people demand the fall of the regime,” they chanted.

French and Russian rescue teams, including 22 French investigators, were assisting in search and relief efforts and evidence recovery, Lebanese media reported Friday. In the morning, civil defense workers discovered the body of Joseph Akiki – an electrician at the port complex – just hours after his mother appeared on television to plead for her son’s return. Her interview was circulated widely online as angry Beirut residents seethed at the government, which they said was responsible for the devastation, and clashed with security forces overnight.

“I will keep on waiting because I know that Joe Akiki is strong, Joe Akiki is a hero. Joe Akiki has been through worse things and has been able, with the help of God, to overcome them. To overcome everything,” she told Lebanon’s MTV.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut said Friday that the United States has pledged more than $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, including food, medical supplies and financial assistance for the Lebanese Red Cross.

On Thursday, a C-17 U.S. military transport aircraft landed in Beirut carrying the first tranche of emergency assistance, the statement said. Two more flights were scheduled to arrive Friday, carrying meals, water and medical kits for the Lebanese armed forces.

Lebanese authorities appeared to take halting steps toward accountability for the explosions, detaining ports and customs officials and freezing the bank accounts of several officials, including the port’s general manager, Hassan Koraytem, and customs chief Badri Daher. On Friday, investigators led by a military judge were set to interview Koraytem and former public works minister Ghazi Aridi, the Associated Press reported.

Advertising

The ammonium nitrate, a highly volatile material used in fertilizer, can also be used to make bombs. It was stored at a warehouse at the port for about six years despite repeated warnings about the risk it posed. The chemical stockpile was impounded from a Russian-owned ship that docked in Beirut in 2013 on its way to an explosives company in Mozambique.

The Russian captain of the ship, Boris Prokoshev, said in an interview with the AP that he was shocked by the news.

“It’s very bad that people died; they had nothing to do with it,” he said from his home south of Moscow, the AP reported. “I realized that it’s the government of Lebanon that brought about this situation.”

The cause of an initial fire that ignited the ammonium nitrate remains unclear. Aoun said Friday that he has asked French President Emmanuel Macron for aerial images of the blast site.

The fury in Beirut spilled out during a visit to Lebanon by Macron, who toured the destruction Thursday, followed by a crowd that demanded that any emergency aid bypass corrupt government officials. By nightfall, after a day of funerals, protesters in central Beirut were calling for a “revolution” while trying to breach the parliament building.

People on the streets and online demanded even more dramatic action. Some have called for executions – a demand that, in the current environment, appears only partly hyperbolic and marks a shift from the mainly peaceful chants that have previously characterized Lebanon’s protests against the entrenched political system and its history of corruption.

Sponsored

“They keep talking about hanging the politicians,” one young Lebanese psychologist said in a WhatsApp group with her friends. “I’m down to build gallows and put their names on them.”

Macron, the first world leader to travel to Lebanon after the explosions, called for international experts to be included in any investigation. His visit, at times, made for a bizarre spectacle, with some of those crowding around him calling for France to revive its former colonial role in Lebanon and restore the French mandate.

France maintains strong relations with its former territory. In 2017, Macron successfully intervened to free Saad Hariri, then Lebanon’s prime minister, from Saudi Arabia, a move that helped the French president build goodwill in Lebanon.

Angry crowds surrounded Macron as he toured destruction in East Beirut’s historic quarter, and they warned of any plan to deliver French aid to Lebanon’s leaders without accounting for how it was spent. “How do you know if you give money to them, they won’t steal it?” one man shouted at him, referring to Lebanon’s political class.

“You’re protecting thugs,” another said as Macron pleaded with the crowd.

Macron called for a transparent audit of Lebanon’s central bank and other financial institutions. The moves, he said, would allow the smooth delivery of aid as Lebanon seeks to rebuild.

Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, said damage from the blast is estimated at $10 billion to $15 billion – an amount that Lebanon, already mired in financial ruin, is incapable of mobilizing on its own.

Other countries have rushed to offer assistance, with planes bearing humanitarian aid and medical teams landing or due to arrive from Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, France, Iran and Britain, among others.

Cunningham reported from Istanbul. Loveluck reported from Baghdad.