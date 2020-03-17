Chinese authorities announced Tuesday that U.S. journalists from The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal will be effectively expelled from the country as part of retaliation for Trump administration limits on U.S.-based Chinese state media.

The move widens another rift in U.S.-China relations already strained by trade disputes and questions about how the world’s two biggest economies will recalibrate their ties after the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement published Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry said the three U.S. outlets, plus Voice of America and Time magazine, will be designated as “foreign missions” and must report information about their staff, finance, operation and real estate in China.

The statement did not mention pulling credentials for Time and VOA, but it was unclear whether China would take further action.

The moves came after the United States took measures in February against Chinese Communist Party-controlled news outlets operating in the United States. Later, China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters.

“I regret China’s decision today to further foreclose the world’s ability to conduct free-press operations that frankly would be really good for the Chinese people,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Tuesday. “This is unfortunate. I hope they’ll reconsider.”

Advertising

The new rules would reshape foreign journalism in China.

The statement said that U.S. citizens working for The Post, the Times and the Wall Street Journal, whose press credentials are due to expire before the end of 2020, must hand back their press cards. They will not be able to go to Hong Kong or Macao as a base for work, it said.

That will mean that many journalists will be forced to leave. An initial review by The Post suggested that the Chinese order would apply to one Post correspondent, Gerry Shih, who is a U.S. citizen, said Douglas Jehl, foreign editor at The Post.

“We unequivocally condemn any action by China to expel U.S. reporters,” said Martin Baron, executive editor of The Post.

“The Chinese government’s decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis, when clear and reliable information about the international response to COVID-19 is essential,” he continued.

“Severely limiting the flow of that information, which China now seeks to do, only aggravates the situation,” Baron said.

The new rules focus on some U.S. media outlets but not others. The Associated Press and Bloomberg have offices in Beijing, for instance, as do major U.S. broadcasters, including CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS.

Advertising

Some U.S. media outlets base their East Asian team in Hong Kong, where press freedom has been largely protected under a “one country, two systems” agreement when the territory returned to Chinese control in 1997.

The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have large newsrooms in Hong Kong. The Washington Post has a bureau there.

There is no indication from the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement that Hong Kong operations will be affected.

China has long had a complicated relationship with foreign media.

Over the past decade, Beijing has delayed or revoked press credentials to punish new outlets for lines of coverage that it does not like — such as reports on repression in Xinjiang or investigations into the wealth of its leaders.

The United States has struggled to respond, wary that placing restrictions on Chinese media in the United States might hurt U.S. journalists in China.

That U.S. caution ended last month. The State Department announced Feb. 18 that it would now treat the U.S. operations of five Chinese news organizations as official government entities, or “foreign missions.” The U.S. list included the state-run news agency Xinhua and China Daily.

The next day, China retaliated by expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters, the first time in the post-Mao era that multiple foreign journalists were kicked out at once.

Beijing cast the move as a response to a Feb. 3 headline on an opinion piece in The Journal that referred to China, which was battling the novel coronavirus, as “the real sick man of Asia.”

Matt Murray, the paper’s editor in chief, said The Journal will keep reporting. “We oppose government interference with a free press anywhere in the world, he said. “Our commitment to reporting fully and deeply on China is unchanged.”

— — —

The Washington Post’s Carol Morello and Paul Farhi in Washington contributed to this report.