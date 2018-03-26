DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Court filings about the fatal police shooting of a black shopper in an Ohio Walmart indicate a dispatcher told officers the man was loading a weapon with “bullets,” even though a 911 caller hadn’t specified ammunition. The man actually was carrying an air rifle he picked up from a shelf.
The Dayton Daily News reports the dispatcher’s deposition offers the first public record of her perspective on the August 2014 shooting of 22-year-old John Crawford III at the Beavercreek Walmart.
When questioned nearly two years later, the dispatcher said a 911 caller indicated a man was loading a weapon, and she assumed that meant bullets. She said she realized her assumption but didn’t immediately clarify that to police.
Her deposition was included in recent filings in a lawsuit over Crawford’s death.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Diplomats ousted: US, Europe punish Russia over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com