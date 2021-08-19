Ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s path to world leadership began with his participation in student government — in Lake Oswego.

Ghani’s Oregon connection became an obscure footnote in the ignominious end to his administration as he fled the Taliban’s advance into Kabul this past weekend.

Decades before he ascended to the presidency, he was an exchange student at Lake Oswego High School. Ghani, who also went by Ashraf Ahmad or Ashraf Ahmad Zai, came to Lake Oswego through an exchange program sponsored by American Field Service during the 1966-67 school year.

Former Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Heather Beck made the discovery in 2015 and announced it during a districtwide parent advisory committee meeting, the Lake Oswego Review reported at the time.

While at Lake Oswego, Ghani participated in the wrestling team, according to a yearbook page. He was one of three American Field Service exchange students that year and “enjoyed the dances and dating life of teenagers in America,” the yearbook said. A photo shows Ghani in a tweed jacket at a homecoming dance.

In light of the recent collapse of the Afghan government, the Lake Oswego High School Class of 1967, along with the rest of the world, has been following his news with interest.

Advertising

Chris Foster, 71 of Lake Oswego, recalls brief interactions with Ghani and described him as “just a normal guy” who was active in school, a good student and got along with everybody. Foster said he recognized photos of Ghani when he became president of Afghanistan in 2014.

Ghani was born in 1949 in the Logar Province of Afghanistan but spent much of his life overseas. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the American University in Beirut, Lebanon, and his master’s in anthropology and doctorate from Columbia University.

Ghani returned to Oregon in 2008 to promote his book, “Fixing Failed States: A Framework for Rebuilding a Fractured World.” Forty-one years after his time at Lake Oswego High School, he credited his experience serving on the student council with opening his eyes to the power of citizenship, Edutopia reported.

“It was the first time I ever saw students entrusted to make decisions, to decide how money should be spent,” he told the audience. “And we were held accountable for our decisions.”

Ghani co-founded the Institute for State Effectiveness, which sought to promote state-building focused on community engagement and involving citizens in decision-making at the local level. Often described as a technocrat, Ghani served as the finance minister of the Afghan transitional government and came in fourth place for the presidency in 2009, according to his official biography.

In 2010, he served as chairman of the Transition Coordination Commission, which was responsible for overseeing the transfer of power from international and NATO troops to Afghan forces.

Advertising

After Ghani took the presidency following a highly disputed election in 2014, Western officials looked to him with hope that he could be the one to rebuild Afghanistan and clean up government corruption.

Then resurgent Taliban forces took over the capital Sunday, after an effective withdrawal of U.S. troops, wiping out a weak Afghan government and sending Ghani out of the country.

In a Wednesday video address from the United Arab Emirates, Ghani said he escaped to avoid a hanging by the Taliban and vowed to return to Afghanistan.