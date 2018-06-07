SAN MIGUEL LOS LOTES, Guatemala (AP) — Before-and-after satellite photos show the destruction wrought by deadly flows of super-heated materials and debris from Sunday’s eruption of the Volcano of Fire in Guatemala.

The hamlet of San Miguel Los Lotes, once a collection of modest homes with a road running alongside, was almost completely buried reached up to rooftops. Only a handful of structures on the edge of town survived.

Farther up the volcano’s flanks, a luxury golf course, hotel and residential complex was also destroyed. The after image shows muddy debris inundated many of the structures and also much of the emerald-green fairways.

At least 99 people have been confirmed killed by the eruption, a number that is expected to rise further with nearly 200 still missing.

Rescuers suspended search and recovery efforts Thursday, citing the danger from climatic conditions and still-hot volcanic material.

A 72-hour window — after which rescuers said it would be highly unlikely to find any survivors — expired the previous day.