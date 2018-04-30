BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The winner of a home beer-brewing competition in Vermont is a specialty India pale ale beer named “Our Saving Grace.”

About 115 people entered into the fourth annual Make the Cut Homebrew Challenge this year, with judges narrowing the field down to two finalists — “Our Saving Grace” and a colorful sour beer called “Tropical Graffiti.”

WCAX-TV reports the two finalists were distributed around the state and 1,275 people voted for their favorite. “Our Saving Grace” won by just five votes.

Brewers Bryan Landerman and Greg Goyette will have a commercial batch of their beer brewed by 14th Star Brewing and will receive a featured spot at the Vermont Brewers Fest in July. They will also receive $1,000.

