JAMESTOWN, S.C. (AP) — A bedbug infestation has forced emergency medical service crews to temporarily move out of a South Carolina fire station.
Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer told WCSC-TV that the bedbugs reappeared at a Jamestown EMS station despite several treatments to remove them.
County officials say they do not expect EMS services to be impacted based on the relocation. Moldenhauer says the ambulance and EMS staff that were relocated from the fire station remain in the Jamestown area.
She says Berkeley County officials are working on “a long-term solution to the bedbug problem.”

Information from: WCSC-TV, http://www.wcsc.com