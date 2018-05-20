LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering an introductory series to women who want to learn how to shoot and increase their knowledge of handguns.

The June sessions at Platte River State Park is part of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program. There will be four sessions: June 6, 13, 20 and 27, at $15 a class. Attendance is required at the first two sessions.

Topics include safety, gun handling and range rules. Participants may bring their handguns and ammunition or use those provided.

A park entry permit is required. Go online at Outdoornebraska.org/bow to sign up.

The park sits on the west bank of the Platte River — southeast of Ashland and west of Louisville — and can be reached by taking Exit 426 south off Interstate 80.