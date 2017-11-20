HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to a crash that killed a pedestrian in Forest Grove.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jonathan Dominguez-Esquivel was walking to work March 18 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Bethany Morgan Lumber. Authorities say the driver’s blood-alcohol content was .20 — more than twice the legal limit.

Lumber accepted a deal from prosecutors last week in which she pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence. In addition to the prison sentence, the Beaverton woman lost her driving privileges for life.