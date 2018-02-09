BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A 27-year-old Southeast Texas man has been arrested after federal agents said a search of his home turned up homemade bombs and bomb-making materials.

Mark Avrey Rudd was arrested Friday and charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device.

According to information presented to a federal magistrate, police and FBI agents armed with a search warrant searched Rudd’s Beaumont, Texas, home Thursday. They said they found two homemade bombs and materials for making bombs.

There was no indication of what plans Rudd might have had for the explosives, which were buried and detonated safely Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Rudd faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A U.S. attorney’s spokeswoman had no name for an attorney for Rudd.