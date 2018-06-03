GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Mules carry their own weight and much more in the Grand Canyon.

KJZZ-FM reports that every day, mules can be seen carrying supplies, souvenirs and tourists up and down the South Kaibab trail, guided by young mule packers.

John Berry, who works with mules for the company Xanterra, compares the animals to a four-wheel-drive pickup truck.

Berry says they are sure-footed, tough and don’t spook easily, which makes them perfect for daily rides.

Mules have carried an estimated one million Grand Canyon travelers since the late 1800s.

They only stop giving rides for dangerous weather and government shutdowns.

Josiah Dryer, who works as a packer, says mules are intelligent animals.

Berry says Xanterra’s tourist rides have never lost a visitor due to a mule.

