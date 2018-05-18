RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Montana transportation officials say crews are on pace to have the Beartooth Highway near Yellowstone National Park plowed and open by Memorial Day weekend.

Steve Reed of the Montana Department of Transportation tells the Billings Gazette that the heavy snowfall of last winter hasn’t made the work easy, but it’s gone smoothly.

The high-elevation highway starts in Red Lodge, winds through the Beartooth Mountains in Montana and Wyoming at heights of 10,900 feet (3,322 meters) and ends at Yellowstone’s northeastern gate.

The road typically opens after plow crews from Montana and Yellowstone meet at the Montana-Wyoming state line. Crews will also have to repair guard rails damaged by avalanches.